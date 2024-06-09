Five-Star Buckeyes WR Target Jaime Ffrench Reveals Commitment Date
The Ohio State Buckeyes are obviously no strangers to being in the mix for five-star wide receivers, having a recent history of being the premier development destination in America for the position.
Thus far in the 2025 cycle, there are plenty of receivers who the Buckeyes have their eyes on, including fives-stars Dakorien Moore, Kaliq Lockett, and Jaime Ffrench.
Fortunately for Buckeyes fans everywhere, they won't have to wait long for at least one of those decisions, with Ffrench revealing to On3's Chad Simmons that he is set to make his commitment on August 30, when he will choose between Texas, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, and Ohio State.
However, that wasn't the only news that Ffrench revealed on Friday.
According to Ffrench, the Longhorns - who he had said were the leader of the pack just days ago - are now back in the mix with the other four schools. This, in turn, puts Ohio State back in a position to make a push for the five-star talent.
“I don’t have a leader,” Ffrench told Simmons. “LSU changed it, they made it competitive. But those one-two-three schools, everybody is in right now. It’s very back open right now.”
As it stands, Ffrench currently ranks as a five-star recruit and the No. 18 player nationally, the No. 4 wide receiver, and the No. 3 player in Florida, per the 247Sports Composite Ranking.
He has already made official visits to LSU and Miami and will take an official to Tennessee this coming weekend, followed by a June 21 trip to Austin to visit the Longhorns.
And while he likely won't visit Columbus again before his August commitment date, the Buckeyes are still expected to get one last crack at getting him on campus for an official before the Early Signing Period in December.