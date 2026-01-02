Key Ohio State NFL Draft decisions to watch for after the Cotton Bowl loss

Ohio State’s Cotton Bowl loss marked the final game as Buckeyes for seniors like Sonny Styles, Caden Curry, CJ Donaldson, and Jayden Fielding.

Plus, with a significant number of players entering the transfer portal in the days that followed — including backup quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, tight end Jelani Thurman, running back James Peoples, and backup kicker Jackson Courville — speculation has begun about who will return for another season and who will declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Keep an eye on these Ohio State Buckeyes who will likely enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

Carnell Tate

After his third season with the Buckeyes, the wide receiver is widely expected to declare for the NFL Draft and could even be a first-round pick. This was Tate’s best season yet, and despite missing time with injury, he finished the year with nine touchdowns and 875 receiving yards. His 6-foot-3 frame, catch radius, and agility make him a quarterback’s dream target.

Caleb Downs

Although Downs has yet to publicly comment on whether he’ll return to Ohio State, he is one of the top defensive prospects in the 2026 draft class. He won the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back, and if he declares, he could be a top-10 overall pick.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. Ohio State won 37-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arvell Reese

After starting the season explosively, the 6-foot-4, 243-pound linebacker earned national recognition for his speed, size, and quick reaction time, with early-season buzz even placing him among potential top overall draft prospects.

However, his production dipped late in the year, totaling just eight tackles across Ohio State’s final five games before playoffs, including just one against Indiana in the Big Ten Championship loss. That drop-off could motivate Reese to return for another season in Columbus.

Carson Hinzman

Immediately following the Cotton Bowl loss, the center said he would love to return to Ohio State and had not yet made a decision on declaring for the NFL Draft. After Julian Sayin was sacked five times in back-to-back losses to close the season, Hinzman took ownership of the offensive line’s struggles and could be seeking redemption by finishing his career in Columbus.

Despite inconsistencies, he has acknowledged the opportunities available at the next level and possesses the size and explosiveness NFL teams value.

Brandon Innis

The wide receiver had opportunities to step up this season, particularly when Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith were injured. He finished the year with three touchdowns and 271 receiving yards and could potentially be a mid-round draft pick. However, Inniss could also benefit from another year at Ohio State before turning his attention to the 2027 NFL Draft.

With a high volume of transfers, graduating seniors, and potential early declarations, Ohio State’s roster is expected to look very different next season — especially as players continue to announce their next steps in the coming weeks.