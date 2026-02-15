Where 12 Ohio State Buckeyes NFL Draft Hopefuls Could Get Selected

The NFL Draft is just two and a half months away, and Ohio State projects to figure prominently, as it usually does.

This year, as many as five Buckeyes could be selected in the first round, which would elevate Ohio State’s already record number of 95 first-rounders to 100 and make OSU the first school to make three digits.

Here are 12 Buckeye hopefuls and a projected landing range for the 2026 NFL Draft:

Arvell Reese, Linebacker, Top-3

Some argue Reese is the best player available in the draft, regardless of position. An off-ball linebacker for the Buckeyes, Reese is being prominently projected as a pass rusher at the next level, which increases his value exponentially. He could very well be the first non-quarterback taken this year.

Caleb Downs, Defensive back, Top-5

Downs has entered the conversation, alongside Reese, as the best player available, regardless of position. Unfortunately for him, safeties are not as valued as pass rushers, but even so, it’ll be hard for him to fall out of the first few picks. Downs floor seems higher than Reese’s.

Fun question I've been asking to scouts: "Caleb Downs is the best safety prospect you've personally scouted since....?"



A few have answered "Ever" https://t.co/6jOUZWe677 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 12, 2026

Carnell Tate, Wide receiver, Top-8

For many, Tate is the best wideout available and should be in high demand. He’s a very fluid route runner with outstanding ball-tracking skills and the ability to fight off defenders when making the grab.

Kayden McDonald, Defensive lineman, Round 1

Not just a pure run-stuffer, McDonald also excels at collapsing the pocket from the inside. The best interior defensive lineman available loses a bit of draft value since he doesn’t have great sack numbers, nor he projects as an every-down lineman, but the talent is there for a team in need of a rock at the 1- and 0-technique.

Sonny Styles, Linebacker, Round 1

Coming into last season, Styles was the name to follow among Buckeye linebackers before getting a bit overshadowed by Reese’s breakout performance. But make no mistake, Styles is exactly the kind of modern day off-ball linebacker that thrives in today’s NFL. A former safety, he’s rangy, instinctive, and he doesn’t miss tackles.

Max Klare, Tight end, Round 2-3

Two-tight end formations are in trend in the NFL, and Klare is a superb route-runner who can easily make an immediate impact catching the ball. He does elicit a few concerns regarding his blocking though.

Davison Igbinosun, Defensive back, Round 2-3

Teams that favor press-coverage love tall, aggressive cornerbacks like Igbinosun, but clubs that favor off-the ball coverage will be less interested. Because of his physical style of play, he will draw some flags along the way.

Caden Curry, Defensive lineman, Round 3-4

Ohio State’s sack leader last season makes up for whatever he lacks in ideal size with a relentless motor and great technique. Like so many prospects that fall into this range, scheme fit will be key to finding a good NFL home.

Will Kacmarek, Tight end, Round 6-7

A former defensive lineman coming out of high school, Kacmarek is no stranger to working in the trenches. Mostly a complimentary piece in Ohio State, he has a chance to do the same at the NFL level.

CJ Donaldson, Running back, Round 7-UDFA

A between-the-tackles specialist, Donaldson actually dropped some weight during his lone season at Columbus in order to gain speed and stamina. He might have to put some of that weight back on in order to become a short-yardage specialist at the next level.

Ethan Onianwa, Offensive lineman, 7-UDFA

Onianwa was a disappointment during his only season at Ohio State after transferring from Rice, unable to win a starting job as a tackle and ultimately becoming a backup guard. However, the measurables are there, and the Rice tapes could help him land a late round pick or tryout invite.

Lorenzo Styles Jr., Defensive back, UDFA

Sonny’s big brother is a cornerback who spent the first part of his collegiate career as a wide receiver at Notre Dame, so he’s still learning his new position. Has a track history, so speed isn’t an issue. Received a Scouting Combine invitation, so he likely carries a low round or priority free agent grade.