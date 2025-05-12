Former Ohio State Wrestling Star Faces Serious Legal Allegations
Kyle Snyder, a decorated Olympic gold medalist and former Ohio State wrestling star, was arrested during a prostitution sting in Columbus, Ohio this weekend. The 29-year-old, recognized as one of the most accomplished wrestlers of his era, faces a criminal charge for engaging in prostitution.
Snyder was arrested on Friday, May 9, 2025, as part of an undercover operation by the Columbus Division of Police’s Police and Community Together (PACT) unit. Snyder was one of more than 15 men cited during the sting, which targeted individuals soliciting prostitution through online ads.
According to police reports, Snyder responded to a decoy advertisement posted by law enforcement. After arranging a meeting at a local hotel, he arrived and offered cash to an undercover officer in exchange for sexual services. Officers then entered the room and took Snyder into custody. He was later released at the scene and was issued a summons to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court on May 19.
Snyder is regarded as a generational talent in the wrestling community. He first rose to national prominence at Ohio State, where he became a three-time NCAA Division I champion and helped lead the Buckeyes to their first team national title in 2015. Snyder finished his college career with a record of 75-5, while receiving multiple conference honors.
Snyder became the youngest American wrestler to win Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. He earned a silver medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and secured three world titles, cementing his reputation as one of the top athletes in the sport.
Snyder has served on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. Shortly prior to his arrest, he signed with Hulk Hogan’s Real American Freestyle, an unscripted wrestling league that plans to launch later this year.
Officials at Ohio State, where Snyder’s legacy remains strong, acknowledged the situation but declined to comment, citing privacy and legal considerations. In addition, wrestling organizations and coaches have also refrained from any public statements.
Next Monday, Snyder will face the charge of engaging in prostitution—a first-degree misdemeanor under Ohio law. The outcome of the case could impact his future career in both amateur and professional wrestling, as well as his broader public image.