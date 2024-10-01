Raiders Urged to Monitor Dynamic Ohio State Playmaker
The Ohio State Buckeyes are loaded with playmakers on the offensive side of the football. In order to accomplish their goal of winning a national championship, they are going to need all of them to keep playing at an elite level.
Quinshon Judkins is going to be a huge key for Ohio State to reach their goal.
After transferring to the Buckeyes from Ole Miss this offseason, Judkins has already shown off why he was such a prized player in the transfer portal. He is a touchdown threat each and every time he touches the fooball.
So far this season, Judkins has carried the football 47 times for 390 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers average out to an impressive 8.3 yards per carry. He has also caught four passes for 31 yards.
Looking ahead to the future, there is no question that Judkins will be playing on Sunday's next year. Many project him to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report has urged the Las Vegas Raiders to monitor Judkins. They could use a running back upgrade and Judkins would be able to come in as a year one starter next season.
"Quinshon Judkins is one of a few draft-eligible backs who already looks like he has the skills to lead an NFL backfield. He runs well behind his pads and is tough to bring down while possessing the speed to break off big gains. He hasn't been given a lot of targets at Ohio State or Ole Miss, but he's caught the ones he gets."
Adding an offensive weapon like Judkins could take the Raiders' offense to the next level.
Las Vegas has been working with Zamir White as their primary running back this season. While he isn't a bad player, he's not best suited to be a starting back. He would be at his best as a change of pace backup.
There are plenty of other teams who have been linked to Judkins as well. A few of those teams are the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, and Dallas Cowboys.
As the 2024 college football season continues, Judkins will look to continue improving his draft stock. Fans should add the Raiders to their list of potential suitors for Judkins next offseason.