Marshall Coach Makes Hilarious NIL Offer To Ohio State Buckeyes Players
Marshall University is not exactly known as a hotbed for NFL talent. Yes, Randy Moss did play for the Thundering Herd, and a handful of other recognizable names did walk through those doors, but, for the most part, the best recruits aren't clamoring to play for Marshall.
But head coach Charles Huff is aiming to change that.
Ahead of Marshall's matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes this Saturday, Huff proposed a rather tempting NIL offer for some of Ohio State's players to jump ship.
"I'd love to have some of those guys from Ohio State too," Huff said, via Bleacher Report. "So if they want to transfer on down, we've got a Tudor's Biscuit NIL, all you can eat. So if any of those guys that run really, really fast at Ohio State like Tudor's Biscuits, I promise you: all you can eat, all day if you transfer here."
Great to see that Huff has a sense of humor going into what will almost surely be the Thundering Herd's toughest game of the season.
Huff is now in his fourth year as Marshall's head coach. He went 22-17 over his first three seasons at the helm, leading the Thundering Herd to bowl appearances all three times. His crowning achievement thus far came in 2022, when his squad went 9-4 and defeated the Connecticut Huskies in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Last season, Marshall went 6-7 and fell to the UTSA Roadrunners in the Frisco Bowl.
The Thundering Herd have gotten off to a 1-1 start this year, most recently falling to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 7. Like the Buckeyes, Marshall had a bye last weekend.