This Massive Potential Rule Change Would Reshape Ohio State Recruiting
The Ohio State Buckeyes are known for being one of the top recruiting schools in the nation, which is why they are almost always one of the best teams in college football.
However, things may be about to become much more difficult for Ohio State in that regard.
Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the NCAA is closing in on a proposal that will eliminate the spring transfer portal.
Instead, there would just be one window, which would occur between Dec. 9 and Jan. 7. If the D1 Council adopts this proposal, it would become effective this cycle.
This would obviously reshape the Buckeyes' recruiting program as we know it, as it would critically condense the transfer portal process and make things quite a bit more arduous.
Currently, there is the winter window, and players also have an opportunity to enter the transfer portal in April. But the latter could be eliminated this year.
Of course, players can still transfer outside of the portal window, but they would then not be eligible to immediately play for their next school unless they get permission through an NCAA waiver.
Here is the major problem with eradicating the spring portal: it would then put extensive pressure on players (and coaches) to make these decisions during the middle of a season.
December and January are bowl season for college football, so this would certainly cause the entire process to become rather sticky.
Perhaps the NCAA would be better off opening a portal immediately after the national championship game, but that's a story for another day, I guess.