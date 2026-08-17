Matt Patricia Explains How Ohio State's Defense Will Look Different in 2026

Despite losing some of the best defensive talent in the country, Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is focused on getting the most out of a much different group this season.

As fall camp continues, Patricia is getting a clearer picture of this defense’s strengths — and how he can build around them.

Patricia is adapting to a different defense

With core pieces like Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles gone, Patricia isn't trying to recreate last year's defense with different players. Instead, he's focused on figuring out what this group does best.

“I think there are different skill sets on the field now than maybe what we had last year — not better or worse, just different,” Patricia said. “So it is really trying to figure out what do they do well now?”

With so many new pieces, one of Patricia's biggest priorities is communication. Downs and Styles were both captains and vocal leaders, leaving others to take on greater responsibility.

“The biggest thing for me when you lose the players that walked out the door last year has to be the communication,” Patricia said. “And even though the talent might be there to do it, if we can't communicate it on the field, it really doesn't matter at that point.”

Veterans emerging as leaders

Fifth-year defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr., who was named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List, is among the veterans Patricia plans to lean on. He said Jackson has added a “whole other toolbox” to his game after developing his skill set last season.

“He's obviously a great player for us,” Patricia said. “He's out on the field, he's a leader for us, and we're gonna lean on him as much as we can for sure.”

Junior safety Jaylen McClain's familiarity with Patricia's system has also helped bridge the gap for newcomers.

“It was great last year even with Caleb and Jaylen back there,” Patricia said. “We could have these conceptual conversations. And so now it's a lot of me and Jaylen having that as we're trying to catch up those other young players and new players to the terminology.”

Depth and flexibility over star power

This year’s defense may lack the clear-cut star power of last year’s group, but Patricia is impressed with the depth and flexibility it brings.

“I think in the back end, it's honestly figuring out — because there are new players on the field — what exactly are they?” Patricia said. “Are they safeties, you know, nickels, corners? I think we're still evaluating that through the spring and trying to figure out what are the best positions for those guys. Maybe it's just DBs. I don't know. We'll let Texas figure that out.”

Confidence in linebackers

Patricia also sees depth at linebacker, with junior Payton Pierce and sophomores TJ Alford and Riley Pettijohn among those competing for larger roles.

“I feel like we have a good depth group that is all learning and kind of really growing at the same time,” Patricia said. “I like where they're at. I like their progress. I like them taking ownership of the defense. That's the biggest thing. You know, someone's got to be in front of the huddle, and certainly linebackers do it the most."