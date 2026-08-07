Kenyatta Jackson Jr. Speaks Out on Ohio State’s New-Look Defense

Ohio State’s defense will look different in 2026, but Kenyatta Jackson Jr. isn’t concerned about the transition.

Jackson enters the 2026 season as one of the veteran leaders of an Ohio State defense replacing several key pieces from last year’s unit. He is also one of 42 defensive standouts named to the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List, an award that recognizes excellence on the field along with academics and character. Former Buckeye safety Caleb Downs won the award in 2025.

The redshirt senior started all 14 games last season and earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors. He finished the season with 28 total tackles and ranked second on the team with 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Confidence in a Changing Ohio State Defense

Despite losing key pieces of the defense like Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs and Kayden McDonald, Jackson said he’s not concerned about new players learning their roles—instead, he called the adjustment “easy.”

“It may seem difficult to other people, but inside the house, it’s real simple for each person,” Jackson said about the new Buckeye defenders. “I don’t think anybody had a difficult time learning the role.”

Trust in Matt Patricia

A large part of Jackson’s confidence in the defense comes from his respect for defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who is entering his second season with the Buckeyes. In his first season, Patricia led a defense that ranked No. 1 nationally in total defense, passing defense and scoring defense.

“He’s a player’s coach,” Jackson said about Patricia. “Everybody loves him in the building. It’s just real easy to have a conversation with him, to talk football with him, talk life with him. He’s like a magnet. And then once we step on the field, it’s just easy conversations about football.”

Jackson attributed part of Patricia’s impact to his extensive NFL coaching experience, which includes 19 seasons with the New England Patriots and a stint as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

An Expanded Role and Leadership Opportunity

One difference Jackson expects in his game this season is more versatility in where he lines up on the field.

“I think last year I had to sacrifice a little bit,” he said. “This year, I’m all over the field. I mean he’s got me in so many different fronts and positions where I can play on the field.”

With Jackson’s veteran presence, he’s expected to emerge as one of the Buckeyes’ leaders—a challenge he’s embracing.

“It’s pretty much just being myself,” he said. “Just lead by example, be a vocal leader on the team.”