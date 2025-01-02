Maybe Will Howard Wasn't Ohio State's Weak Link After All
Following the Ohio State Buckeyes' loss to the Michigan Wolverines, quarterback Will Howard was in everyone's crosshairs.
The doubters looked correct. After all, he had gone just 19-for-33 with 175 yards, a touchdown and a couple of crucial interceptions in a devastasting 13-10 defeat.
Remember: going into the season, there were legitimate questions about Howard. Heck, even Ryan Day and Ohio State's coaching staff may have had some reservations, considering it took an awful long time for Day to officially name Howard the starter.
Howard didn't exactly light it up numbers wise at Kansas State, so the hesitance regarding whether or not he had what it took to lead the Buckeyes was warranted.
And after piloting Ohio State's fourth straight loss to archrival Michigan, it was looking like Howard was, indeed, the weak link.
But Howard's performance against the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl should have silenced all of his critics for good.
The senior signal-caller was throwing darts all over the field in Ohio State's shocking 42-21 blowout win over Oregon on Wednesday night. He got things started with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Smith. He then threw a laser to Emeka Egbuka for another score.
Howard was in a zone.
Overall, the 23-year-old totaled three touchdown tosses in what was probably his best outing of the season, going 17-for-26 with 319 yards.
Not only has Howard made his pitiful showing against Michigan a distant memory, but he conquered the demons that have taunted him ever since that fateful night in Eugene back in mid-October, when Howard accidentally ran out the clock by running and sliding in what was ultimately a soul-crushing 32-31 loss in Ohio State's initial meeting against Oregon.
The Buckeyes didn't beat the Ducks in spite of Howard on New Year's Day. No. He was an integral part of the beatdown, and he has now put together a pair of scintillating showings in the College Football Playoff, turning heads in the process (including mine).
Now, we no longer have to wonder if Howard will hold Ohio State back from winning a national championship. In fact, it's entirely possible that this was the toughest test the Buckeyes are going to face the remainder of the postseason. Oregon was undefeated, after all.
Ohio State is looking more and more dangerous as each week passes, and Howard's growth is the biggest reason why.
The jury is no longer out on Will Howard. It's time to acknowledge that he is for real, and the Texas Longhorns could be his next victims in the Cotton Bowl.