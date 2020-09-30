Buckeye Breakfast: Urban Meyer Praises Penn State's Home-Field Advantage

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for Sept. 30, 2020.

Urban Meyer Talks Happy Valley

During an appearance on the Big Ten Network Monday, the former Buckeye taskmaster praised the home-field advantage of Penn State.

"That (stadium) was as loud as I've ever heard… and we had street-fight games with them every game," Meyer said of the customary Whiteout. “In my mind, that is a 10-point differential when you play in that kind of game. I told James Franklin this: That became the most difficult place I've ever coached in my career.”

Yesterday marked the two-year anniversary of Ohio State’s wild 27-26 comeback at Happy Valley. Obviously, that same PSU advantage will be neutralized this time next month when little-to-no fans are allowed in the stadium.

Buffalo Bulls Report 25 Positive Tests

The University of Buffalo said 19 of those athletes were football players, along with five volleyball players and one soccer player. All individuals are in isolation and doing well, but practices for each sport are currently suspended.

Before this, Buffalo only had eight positives from a pool of 1,300 tests since early June. The Mid-American Conference recently announced the return of football season, set to recommence the first week of November.

Purdue Suspends 13 for Campus Party

The fellow Big Ten institution chose to discipline 14 total students (one non-athlete) for holding a party in a campus residence hall that apparently violated the “Protect Purdue Pledge.”

The suspended students, none of which are fall athletes, must leave their dorms by Wednesday but can appeal the ruling. Read more here.

