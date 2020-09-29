Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Purdue has suspended 14 students, including 13 athletes, for holding a party in a campus residence hall that violated the "Protect Purdue Pledge."

The university released a statement on Monday saying none of the athletes compete in fall sports. The suspended students must leave their residence hall by Wednesday and may appeal the suspensions. Dean of students Katie Sermersheim said University Residences staff discovered the party in a campus dorm on Saturday.

The Protect Purdue Pledge asks students to respect COVID-19 protocols intended to curb the spread of the virus. It prohibits students from hosting on-campus parties where attendees do not follow social distancing guidelines.

"Purdue Athletics is aware of the incident that took place over the weekend involving 13 out-of-season student-athletes. Our student-athletes, coaches and staff remain committed to following the guidelines of the Protect Purdue Pledge, and have been working with the university throughout this process," the university said in a statement. "While this is an unfortunate occurrence, we hope it's instructive for all Boilermaker students and reinforces the importance of protecting everyone on campus during this time."

When contacted by the Journal & Courier to clarify which "out-of-season" sports, Kassidie Blackstock, Purdue associate athletic director for strategic communications, said the athletes participate in winter and spring sports.

Purdue's winter and spring sports include men's and women's basketball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's swimming and diving, men's and women's tennis, track and field, baseball, softball and wrestling.

Saturday's party is the second incident that resulted in a high number of suspensions at Purdue. In August, 36 students were suspended in connection to a party, and the Journal & Courier reports they appealed their bans and remained at school.