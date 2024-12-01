Michigan Coach Launches Savage Shot at Ohio State Fans
The Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 13-10 on Saturday afternoon, marking Ohio State's fourth straight loss to its archrivals.
As Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was leaving the field at Columbus after the game, he taunted Buckeyes fans, waving to them and yelling "we own you" to the crowd.
Unfortunately, Moore isn't out of line with the statement.
Ohio State had previously won eight consecutive meetings with Michigan before 2021, so the Buckeyes had been dominating the rivalry for the better part of a decade.
However, over the last several seasons, the tide has certainly turned.
This loss for Ohio State stings more than any of the others, though, as it was blatantly obvious that the Buckeyes were the far superior team this season.
As a matter of fact, Ohio State was a 21.5-point favorite heading into the contest. Michigan was missing two of its top defenders in Will Johnson and Colston Loveland, and we all knew the Wolverines' offensive deficiencies all season.
That didn't matter on Saturday, as Michigan imposed its will on Ohio State from the get go and forced Will Howard into two critical interceptions.
The Wolverines finished the season 7-5 and were never one of the best teams in the Big Ten this year, but they still managed to defeat a Buckeyes squad that was considered the most talented club in the country by many entering 2024.
This is an absolutely devastating loss for Ohio State, which will not be able to participate in the Big Ten championship game as a result.