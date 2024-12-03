Michigan Legend Tom Brady Exposes Ohio State's Biggest Problem
The Ohio State Buckeyes entered the 2024 college football season widely regarded as the most talented football team in the country, so how in the world did they lose to the Michigan Wolverines again?
This time, Michigan beat Ohio State in spite of not having a great team itself, as the Wolverines finished the season 7-5. Not only that, but Michigan defeat the Buckeyes in Columbus.
It marked the fourth straight time Ohio State has lost to its archrival, which has many wondering exactly what the problem is.
Are the Wolverines in the Buckeyes' heads? Is it a coaching issue? Or maybe, just maybe, Ohio State isn't as good as we thought it was?
Well, Michigan legend Tom Brady unpacked what he felt was the problem for the Buckeyes in their loss to the Wolverines during a recent appearance on The Herd.
"If I looked at Ohio State's strengths and weaknesses, they have a great seven-on-seven team," Brady said. "They've got guys they can throw the ball to, but in the second half, they don't even target their best players. So, to me it's like, I may as well have been out there playing receiver for Ohio State. I can't run, I can't catch, but it doesn't matter if you don't throw me the ball just like they didn't throw their best players the ball in the second half of that game."
Ohio State managed just 10 points in its three-point defeat to Michigan, and that was in spite of the Wolverines missing arguably their best defensive player in cornerback Will Johnson.
Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard went 19-for-33 with 175 yards, a touchdown and a couple of interceptions in an overall meager performance.
Freshman phenom wide receiver Jeremiah Smith logged five catches for just 35 yards and a score.