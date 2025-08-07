NCAA Gives Ohio State Football Eye-Popping CFP Projection
The Ohio State Buckeyes are universally seen as a top-five college football team entering the 2025 season, with numerous players ranked the best in their position group. The Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions are projected to be the top contenders in a loaded Big Ten.
While the conference winner does matter, the College Football Playoff is where all the eyes will be later in the season, and the Buckeyes won that despite not even earning a first-round bye, as the Oregon Ducks won the Big Ten.
That said, NCAA.com is expecting that to change in 2025 as they have predicted that the Buckeyes will be the No. 1 team in the CFP when the season ends, meaning they will win the conference and likely finish undefeated as well.
Here's part of what Stan Becton, an NCAA.com columnist since 2021, had to say on the Buckeyes taking the top spot. Of note, he had the Nittany Lions, Illinois Fighting Illini and Ducks in the final 12 teams as well.
"In Big Ten play, Ohio State's toughest games are road trips to Illinois and Michigan and a home contest against Penn State. Illinois hasn't beaten Ohio State since 2007, and Penn State has lost eight straight games to the Buckeyes. And eventually, Ohio State and Ryan Day have to beat Michigan, right?" Becton wrote.
With Ryan Day at the helm and a combo of new coordinators, both of which are loaded with experience, the Buckeyes should be able to breeze through the Big Ten, although as Becton noted they will have a few challenging matchups along the way, especially with Illinois expected to be better than it has been historically.
What is one team you don't see on the list for Becton? Well, it is Michigan, and he expects them to be among the first teams out.
"A glance at the schedules for SMU and Michigan can give hope that either team can make the playoffs. However, I would not be surprised if either team lets a game or two slip against a team with a less talented roster. Even if SMU or Michigan finish with two losses, I don't think they will make the playoffs," he continued with.
The Buckeyes still have yet to name a quarterback, but with Jeremiah Smith on the offensive side of the ball and Caleb Downs leading the secondary, they should undoubtedly be seen as one of the best in the country, even without a Heisman hopeful making the throws.