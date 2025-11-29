Ohio State gets positive news on Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate ahead of The Game
There was some good news from Ohio State head coach Ryan Day ahead of the grudge match against Michigan.
The Buckeyes head to Ann Arbor in the Big Ten’s ultimate game, looking to end Michigan’s four-game winning streak over them, and the odds are certainly in their favor, given the frightening form that Day’s side is in and that they are favorites per FanDuel.
The Buckeyes cause is helped by Day revealing that their stars Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate are with the team for their trip to Michigan.
“They’re on the trip and looking for a good night of preparation,” Day said upon his team’s arrival late last night.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel on Saturday morning, both Smith and Tate are expected to suit up for the Buckeyes.
The two wide receivers have been dealing with injuries recently, with Smith sitting out in the 42-9 win over Rutgers and Tate missing Ohio State’s last two games.
But ahead of The Game, there have been positive signs that both would return to the lineup against their hated rivals, with plenty of chatter spread across social media.
And the news will be welcomed by the Buckeyes, who look to snap a frustrating losing run against the Wolverines, with their most recent loss being a heavily talked about 13-10 loss in Columbus last season that saw Michigan plant its flag at midfield and the police having to calm the scene, even using pepper spray to stop the chaos that had ensued.
This year, the Buckeyes head into their grudge match unbeaten at 11-0 and comfortably ranked number one in the country.
Their top-ranked defense is mixed with a flawless offense that no one has been able to get near this season.
They have yet to allow 100 yards to a rusher. Stopping rushing lanes to concede an incredible 2.6 yards per attempt, ranking sixth in run-defense grade and seventh in tackling grade.
For the number 15th-ranked Wolverines to have any chances of succeeding, they will have to rely on the high-octane offence. However, they still face a problem in that area as star running back Justice Haynes is out with a foot injury.
For the Buckeyes to snap the streak, Smith will look to get involved early and quarterback Julian Sayin to maintain his devastating form. On the flip side, if Ohio State’s suffocating defense can halt freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood early and disrupt any flow he will look to have, then, like every game has gone this season, the result could be ugly.
And that’s just how Ohio State will want it. They want to win, and win big.