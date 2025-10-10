New PFF stat shows how dominant Ohio State linebacker has been this season
Ohio State's defense, specifically the front seven, has been among the very best in all of college football this season. To figure out one of the many reasons this group has been so good, look at the linebacker Sonny Styles.
Styles has racked up 27 tackles this season, and according to Pro Football Focus, he hasn’t missed a single one. In fact, Styles has the most tackles in the entire country without a miss so far this season.
Styles has been a crucial piece of Ohio State’s front seven, playing alongside Arvell Reese and Caden Curry among others. With big names all across the group, plus Caleb Downs in the secondary, it’s easy to forget all the playmakers. Styles is doing what he can to make sure he stands out, and he is surefire tackling is helping.
Styles is currently third on the team in tackles, trailing only Reese and Curry, who both have 29 on the year.
In Ohio State’s last game, a 42-3 win over the Minnesota Gophers, Styles led the team with eight total tackles and a TFL. The defense as a collective held Minnesota’s leading rusher finished the day with just 52 yards on the ground, averaging around four yards per carry.
In fact, Ohio State hasn’t given up a 100 yard rusher to any team they have faced this season. The closest was week one against Texas, where Quintrevion Wisner had 80 yards.
Styles has been a key contributor to that, giving coaches the comfort of knowing that if Styles gets his hand on a ballcarrier, they are going down.
This is Styles' fourth year with the Buckeyes. Last year he proved to be a critical piece of the defense, appearing in all 16 games and racking up 100 total tackles.
He began his career at Ohio State as a safety, but he made the switch to linebacker as a junior. He doubled his tackles from sophomore to junior year, and he’ll be hoping to improve it again this season.
This year, he’s looked at as a senior leader of the group. He wears the green dot for the defense, meaning he is the one calling out the play calls to the rest of the unit. He’s the heart and soul of the unit, and trying to increase his NFL draft stock.
While it’s unlikely Styles’ impressive streak lasts all season long, it’ll be a huge boost for the Ohio State defense if he can continue it as they take on No. 17 Illinois.