Nick Saban Doesn't Hold Back About Ohio State Buckeyes' Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes are ready for their huge showdown against the Indiana Hoosiers this afternoon. It is a game that could decide who will end up making it to the Big Ten Championship.
More importantly, this is a big game from a College Football Playoff seeding standpoint. Both teams seem likely to get into the playoff, but positioning is very much in play today.
For Ohio State to come out and get the win, they're going to need their star players to step up and play at another level. Guys like Will Howard, Quinshon Judkins, Jeremian Smith, Jack Sawyer, Caleb Down, and more will be asked to elevate their games.
Speaking of Downs, the former Alabama safety has been a very big piece for the Buckeyes' defense this season. Many believe that he's the best safety in the country.
During today's College Gameday, legendary head coach Nick Saban did not hold back about Downs. He is clearly a big fan of what the Ohio State safety brings to the field.
"This guy is one of the most complete people I've ever had the opportunity to coach. He's a great person. He's a great student. He's a phenomenal football player," Saban said. "Great competitive — his competitive IQ, how he responds on the field and reacts instinctively, It's in the top tier of all players of all time."
Those are some strong words of praise from one of the best head coaches of all-time.
So far this season, Downs has not put up numbers that show off the kind of talent he has. He has recorded 45 total tackles to go along with 0.5 sacks and three defended passes.
Last season with the Crimson Tide as a freshman, he put up superstar numbers. He totaled 107 tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions, and three defended passes.
While he may not have had the same kind of season this year with the Buckeyes that he had last year, he has still been a very importat piece and leader. Opposing offenses have done their best to keep the football away from him.
Downs will need to have a big game today against the Hoosiers. If Ohio State is going to come on top, the defense needs to play at a very high level to slow down an Indiana offense that has been very good this year.