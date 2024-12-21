Nick Saban Fires Strong Pointed Message to Ohio State Buckeyes Fans
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Tennessee Volunteers tonight in their College Football Playoff opener. Ohio Stadium is going to be rocking and the team itself has a lot of emotion heading into this game.
After dropping the final game of the regular season to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State badly wants to get back on its feet with a dominant win tonight. However, there is still a lot of negativity within the fan base about the Buckeyes.
It was understandable to feel major frustration for the week after losing to Michigan. However, the College Football Playoff begins tonight and Ohio State still has a chance to go on a run and win a national championship.
Fans still spewing negativity is an extremely bad look for the Buckeyes' faithful. It's time to get behind the team and help root them on in the playoff.
That is a sentiment that legendary college football head coach Nick Saban shared.
Saban spoke out about the matter during College Gameday ahead of the College Football Playoff.
"They have an opportunity to win the National Championship. Everybody oughta be supporting the he** out of them so that they have the best opportunity to do it and quit all this negative bulls***."
This was a pointed message that Ohio State fans needed to hear. It's time to stop complaining about the loss to the Wolverines. That loss happened and it's now over.
At the beginning of the year, fans were all excited about a "championship or bust" season. This season was not about "beat Michigan or bust."
With that being said, the Buckeyes still have a chance to win a national championship. Fans need to shut down the negativity and focus on what the team still has a legitimate shot at accomplishing.
Everything has been doom and gloom surrounding Ohio State since the end of the regular season. How can a fan expect the players to play well when all they are doing is beating them down?
Hopefully, the fans show up tonight full of Buckeye pride. If they are in it half-heartedly, the team could be too. Saban's call-out is exactly correct and fans should take heed of his message.