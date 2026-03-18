What’s at Stake for Ohio State Buckeyes Prospects at Upcoming Pro Day

Ohio State’s Pro Day always draws a lot of attention. This year, it also brings some uncertainty. Not about whether the Buckeyes will have players drafted. That part feels inevitable. It is about how high they go and how much can still change in one final setting.

For some players, the film already did the work. For others, Pro Day is where the conversation really begins.

Few players capture that better than Lorenzo Styles Jr. A former wide receiver who made the switch to the secondary, Styles NFL combine produced eye-popping numbers. A 4.27 in the 40 yard dash. A 39-inch vertical. The kind of traits that scouts cannot ignore.

But traits only go so far. Was his Indianapolis performance a fluke or can he build on it next Wednesday in Columbus?

There is a lot less guesswork with Caleb Downs. He has been one of the most steady and reliable players in this class from the start. On many mock drafts going back a year, he was always viewed as a top ten pick. This is not about proving anything new. It is about reminding teams why he is already viewed the way he is.

For Arvell Reese, it is a little different.

You can see the tools right away. He has size, range, versatility, and all the makings of the top-rated defensive player in the draft.

While Arvell is the kind of player the modern game seems built for, there is still a gap between what he is and what he could be. Pro Day is a chance to show that the gap is closing.

Carnell Tate feels like the opposite. By most all accounts, his game is already polished. Routes are clean. He just looks comfortable doing everything. Now it becomes about how that translates in testing and movement. How much more there is to unlock between and April 23rd.

Then there is Caden Curry. He has mock draft grades anywhere from the third round to undrafted free agent. Curry’s tape is loaded with production. The question is whether the athletic traits match it consistently enough to project forward. That is what scouts will be watching closely.

Inside, Kayden McDonald already knows what he is. A very strong and physical defensive tackle who’s difficult to move. He's the kind of player who can hold up against the run right away. Pro Day is about showing there is more there. More range. More versatility. More ways to impact a game.

Then there is Sonny Styles, who may have the most momentum of anyone in the group. At 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds, Styles already stood out for his versatility and range. His testing numbers only added to that, including a 4.46 40-yard dash and a 43.5-inch vertical that confirmed rare athletic ability for his size.

The tight end room tells its own story.

Max Klare looks like the prototypical tight end. He's athletic and dangerous after the catch. You can picture how he fits in today’s offenses.

Will Kacmarek brings something different. Bigger. More physical. Comfortable doing the work that does not always show up in the box score.

Along the offensive line, Ethan Onianwa feels like he is still being figured out. He starred at the American Bowl, one of the newer all-star events. But the Senior Bowl in Mobile told a more complicated story. Some good moments. Some questions.

Davison Igbinosun might have the widest range of outcomes of anyone in the group. The size and speed are there. The tools are obvious. The consistency is not always. Pro Day is a chance for him to clean things up and show teams what it can look like when everything clicks.

CJ Donaldson is intriguing to NFL scouts largely because of his size and physical running style. But at this point, it is about showing enough burst and movement to stick. To give teams a reason to keep looking.

For Tywone Malone Jr., it all feels a little more personal. In his message announcing the next step, he talked about the people who helped him get here. The journey. The growth. Everything that came with it.

Now comes the next part. One workout can confirm what teams already think. Or it can change the way they see you entirely.