No Breaks or Breathers for the Buckeyes in 2026

Sure Wins

Ball State (Sept. 5)



The Cardinals simply do not have the talent or depth to match Ohio State. This should be an opportunity for the Buckeyes to break in new starters and build confidence before tougher tests arrive. The season opener is scheduled to kick off at 12:30pm ET on The Big Ten Network.



Kent State (Sept. 19)



Kent State remains in rebuilding mode and will face one of the largest talent gaps of any Ohio State opponent this season. This game should provide the coaching staff an opportunity to rest their starters and play their backups extensively throughout the second half. Expect the Buckeyes to control the game from start to finish. This game is scheduled to kick off at 12pm ET on Fox.

Maryland (Oct. 10)



The Terrapins have been competitive at times in recent years, but they have struggled to consistently challenge the Big Ten's elite programs. Ohio State's overall roster strength should be too much. Kickoff has not yet been announced, but this will be a 3:30pm ET or 8pm ET kickoff.





Northwestern (Nov 21)



Northwestern has shown occasional signs of improvement, but Ohio State should possess significant advantages at every position group. Former Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is going to be Northwestern's offensive coordinator this season and has a close relationship with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, as evidenced by the recent news that R.J. Day will be heading to Evanston in 2027, but Ohio State will be ramping up the intensity as this game falls in the middle of the November Big Ten stretch run. Anything other than a comfortable victory would be a surprise.



Challenging For At Least The First Half





Illinois (Sept. 26)



Illinois has developed into one of the tougher and more physical teams in the conference. The Fighting Illini may be able to slow the game down and keep things close early before Ohio State's superior athleticism takes over.



Nebraska (Nov. 21)



Memorial Stadium remains one of the toughest environments in the Big Ten. Ohio State has struggled against the Cornhuskers the last two times they played (2021 Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17; 2024 Ohio State 21, Nebraska 17). Nebraska's physical style and passionate fan base could keep the Cornhuskers within striking distance for much of the afternoon.



Pulling It Out In The Fourth Quarter





Iowa (Oct. 3)



Kinnick Stadium has been a graveyard for highly ranked teams over the years; Ohio State's last trip there was a painful one in 2017, as Iowa routed Ohio State 55-24. Iowa's defense and special teams are capable of turning a routine game into a tense four-quarter struggle. Ohio State may need a late touchdown drive to leave Iowa City with a win.





USC (Oct. 31)



The trip to Los Angeles presents a difficult challenge. USC's skill talent should test Ohio State's defense, and the Trojans will view this game as one of the biggest opportunities on their schedule. An advantage for Ohio State is the Buckeyes will be coming off a bye week, while USC will be coming off a road trip to Wisconsin on October 24th. Expect a one-possession game entering the fourth quarter.





Could Go Either Way





Texas (Sept. 12)



This is the toughest game on Ohio State's schedule, and will be a hyped night game on ABC at 7:30pm ET. A trip to Austin in Week Two will feature two of the sport's premier programs with legitimate national championship aspirations. The outcome could come down to if Arch Manning of Texas or Julian Sayin of Ohio State makes one more play late in the game.





Indiana (Oct. 17)



The Hoosiers have elevated expectations after winning the national championship in 2025 and won't be intimidated by Ohio State. Indiana will be looking for their first win at home versus Ohio State since 1988, when John Cooper was in his first season as Ohio State's head coach.





Oregon (Nov. 7)



Oregon has firmly established itself among college football's elite. The Ducks recruit at a level comparable to Ohio State and have the talent to win anywhere. Oregon will be looking for payback against Ohio State after being routed in The College Football Playoff on January 1st, 2025 in The Rose Bowl. This game could determine not only the Big Ten Championship race but also playoff seeding.





Michigan (Nov. 28)



Records rarely matter in THE GAME, as Ohio State fans are painfully aware the last time the Wolverines were in Ohio Stadium in 2024. The Wolverines have consistently shown they can rise to the occasion regardless of preseason expectations. Ohio State will be favored at home, but rivalry games often come down to a handful of plays in the final minutes.





Final Prediction



Looking at the schedule as a whole, Ohio State should be favored in every game except perhaps the trip to Texas. The Buckeyes have enough talent to realistically finish 11-1 or 12-0 if they navigate the difficult stretch that includes Iowa, USC, Oregon, Nebraska, and Michigan.



The most likely regular-season record appears to be 11-1, with at Texas, at Indiana, Oregon, and Michigan representing the biggest hurdles. If Ohio State can win three of those four marquee matchups, another Big Ten Championship Game appearance should be well within reach and a College Football Playoff berth would be the expectation rather than the goal.