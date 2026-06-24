Three Ohio State Buckeyes Games That Could Bring ESPN’s College GameDay to Columbus

The Ohio State Buckeyes will go into the 2026 season with various marquee matchups throughout the course of the year.

The Buckeyes last had ESPN’s College GameDay on August 30 of 2025 when the Buckeyes welcomed Texas to Columbus. Ohio State has the record for the most times hosting College GameDay, with 26.

Below are three games that could bring College GameDay back to Columbus.

Ohio State - Oregon Matchup Seems Like Shoo-In for College GameDay

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes will welcome the Oregon Ducks to Columbus on November 7 in a game that could have severe College Football Playoff seeding implications as well as Big Ten standings implications. The Ducks beat the Buckeyes 35-28 i their last trip to Columbus which came back in 2021.

If both sides come into the November 7 matchup undefeated or with just one loss each, this game seems like a no-brainer for ESPN’s College GameDay to attend.

Ohio State Could See College GameDay on Campus for Season Finale

Quarterback Julian Sayin (10) walks across the field during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State and Michigan will play in “The Game” in the final week of the regular season on November 28. The Buckeyes and Wolverines have been a popular matchup for College GameDay to attend, with the last time coming last season on November 29 in Ann Arbor.

The Buckeyes were able to snap a four-year losing streak against Michigan last season, and on paper should be a stronger side than the Wolverines in 2026. As long as Ohio State and Michigan aren't below .500 by the time the game is played in Columbus, there will be a great chance that College GameDay could be on campus.

Illinois Could be Undefeated Coming in to Columbus

Apr 18, 2026; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State head coach Ryan Day greets fans before the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

A third sneaky game that could bring College GameDay to Columbus is the Buckeyes conference opener against Illinois on September 26.

It is very possible that the Buckeyes and fighting Illini will both be undefeated by the time Illinois steps foot into the Horseshoe, and ESPN could determine that the Big Ten conference opener would be a perfect time to visit Columbus. The Illini finished their 2025 season with a 9-4 record and should be in the mix for one of the better Big Ten teams in 2026.

The Buckeyes have had a great record when playing after College GameDay, whether that is hosting in Columbus or playing on the road when College GameDay is present, the Buckeyes have a 48-20 record playing after the College GameDay broadcast, the best of any program in the country.