Ohio Sate Buckeyes Receive Major Update on Top Recruiting Target
The Ohio State Buckeyes now have an official timeline on one of their top defensive targets.
Five-star safety Bralan Womack has set a commitment date. On Monday, Womack announced that he will announce his decision on Aug. 23 on 247Sports' YouTube channel.
Womack will choose between Ohio State, Florida, Auburn, and Texas A&M.
Womack is currently the top-ranked safety in the nation, according to 247Sports. The Hartfield Academy product is the No. 2 player in Mississippi and 12th nationally.
Womack has taken unofficial visits to three of the four finalists he will choose from. He will take official viits to each this summer in the span of one month. Womack will return to Columbus for his official on June 20.
The Buckeyes have a history of developing elite defensive backs and sending them to the NFL. Womack has the potential to turn into the next great one if he decides to come to Columbus.
Head coach Ryan Day and his staff are on the heels of many top recruits in the nation. This includes five-star running back Savion Hiter. He is ranked as the top running back in the nation and No. 1 player in Virginia. The Buckeyes had one of the top running back tandems in the nation last season with Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.
Ohio State is coming off a season where it made a run to the National Championship in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff. The coaching staff is making major improvements to recruiting classes for years to come.