Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith weighs in on transfer rumors on social media

After the Ohio State Buckeyes made a surprising early exit from the College Football Playoffs with a 24-14 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl, the rumors immediately started spreading on what the offseason would look like.

Every player, no matter how big of a star they are, was discussed as potentially hitting the transfer portal. In an era where players are willing to leave quickly, it wouldn’t be surprising.

One player, perhaps the team's biggest star, made sure to let everyone know he wasn’t going anywhere. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith took to X today to deliver a simple message to the fans.

“Not going nowhere” with a couple laughing emojis and a facepalm is all Smith had to say about the rumors, confirming that he will be a Buckeye for what should be his last college season.

Not going nowhere 😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️ — Jeremiah Smith (@Jermiah_Smith1) January 7, 2026

As a freshman in 2024, Smith immediately showed that he may be the best player in college football already. He hauled in 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, both of which led the Big Ten. He also added one rushing touchdown.

Smith was a human highlight machine as a freshman, making impossible passes seem easy and showing off elite speed and route running.

Smith especially shined in the playoffs, where he had 381 yards and five touchdowns in four games. The only game he was kept in check was the semifinal bout against Texas, who committed everything they had at slowing him down.

He finished that game with just three yards, but the Buckeyes won 28-14. Ohio State would go on to win the National Championship, and Smith was officially on the national radar.

This season, Smith backed up why with another outstanding season. Playing with a first year quarterback in Julian Sayin and another star wideout in Carnell Tate, Smith had 87 catches for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Smith was a consensus All-American for the first time in his career and finished sixth in Heisman award voting.

When the Buckeyes lost in the playoffs, many thought Smith would grow unhappy with the program. Smith managed to have 157 yards and a touchdown, but Ohio State still could only score 14 points.

Rumors began circulating that he would go to his hometown team in Miami, or join the Georgia Bulldogs, who he nearly picked over Ohio State.

Now fans have that extra security of knowing Smith isn’t the kind to back down from a challenge. He’ll be around next year to try and get the Buckeyes back on top.

With a familiar quarterback in Sayin, Smith should be in for a major junior season full of plenty of accolades by the end of it. If all goes according to plan, Smith will likely be heading to the NFL draft after that, where teams will be clawing to bring him in.