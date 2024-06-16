Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Basketball Finalist For Memphis Transfer Guard

The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to make their fifth transfer addition of the offseason. 

Memphis' Jayhlon Young (1) goes to dunk the ball during the game between the University of South Florida and the University of Memphis at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, January 18, 2024. USF defeated Memphis 74-73.
Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball is entering a season of excitement ahead of the first full season under head coach Jake Diebler. The team has already put together a talented transfer class but could soon be adding another new face via the portal. 

Per reports from The Athletic’s Tobias Bass, the Buckeyes are one of four finalists for Memphis transfer guard Jayhlon Young, who appeared in 27 games for the Tigers and coach Penny Hardaway last season. He committed to Vermont earlier this offseason but recently reopened his recruitment and is now considering Ohio State, Fresno State, Michigan and a possible return to Memphis.

Young, a Dallas native, began his career at Grambling State in the 2019-20 season but didn’t appear in a game and redshirted instead. He then played the next two seasons at Baton Rouge Community College before making his way to UCF for the 2022-23 campaign. He played in 33 games (12 starts) for the Knights while averaging 4.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. 

The journeyman spent just one season at UCF before heading to Memphis. Last season with the Tigers, he tallied 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in just 11 minutes per game. 

Ohio State’s transfer class already includes Meechie Johnson (South Carolina), Sean Stewart (Duke), Micah Parrish (San Diego State) and Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky).

The Buckeyes will be tipping off their 2024-25 regular season in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 4 against the Texas Longhorns as part of the Hall of Fame Series.

