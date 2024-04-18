Contract Buyout Details Released For Ohio State Buckeyes Basketball Coach Jake Diebler
The Ohio State Buckeyes' search for a new head basketball coach didn't last very long.
Back in March, the program removed the "interim" tag from his title and named Jake Diebler as the new full-time coach, signing a five-year, $11.5 million deal.
And now, some of the details of his contract have been made public - namely, the buyout.
If the Buckeyes terminate the contract "without cause" before the end of the deal, Ohio State will owe Diebler 65 percent of the remaining salary owed to him - or roughly $1.625 million per season.
It's a much better deal than the program inked prior coach Chris Holtmann to, as they owed him $12.8 million - however, DePaul ate some of that cost.
If Diebler leaves voluntarily, he will owe money based on the date he leaves. If he leaves before April 1, 2025, Diebler would owe $5 million back to Ohio State. If he leaves between April 1, 2025, and April 1, 2026, Diebler would owe $3 million. If the coach leaves between April 1, 2026, and April 1, 2027, he will owe $1 million, and if Diebler leaves after April 2028, he owes nothing.
The contract is set to expire on April 20, 2029.
In addition to his salary, Diebler is subject to a number of incentives, including $25,000 for a Big Ten title or co-title, $50, 000 for winning the Big Ten Tournament, $25,000 for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid, $50,000 for making the Sweet 16, $75,000 for the Elite Eight and $100,000 for reaching the final four.
“Jake Diebler possesses all of the characteristics we were seeking as we conducted a very comprehensive and thorough search for a new head coach,” athletic director Ross Bjork said at the hiring of Diebler. “Those include coaching ability, passion, energy, program knowledge, character, integrity and ties to Ohio. As an Ohio native, the son of a longtime Ohio high school coach and with deep connections to Ohio State, Jake knows what it takes to lead this program on a championship course."