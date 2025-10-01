Ohio State Buckeye only tackle in college football to now allow a pressure so far
In all of college football, there is only one tackle who hasn’t given up a single pressure on the season so far.
That tackle is rocking the scarlett and grey, and holding down the left side of the Ohio State Buckeye’s offensive line.
Junior Austin Siereveld has been basically perfect in one of the most important positions on offense, protecting the blind side of the young quarterback Julian Sayin.
As Sayin develops and tries to adjust to being a starter in the NCAA, it’s a huge help to have a guy who can keep you protected and give you plenty of time to get through progressions.
Siereveld was initially recruited to Ohio State in 2023 as an interior lineman out of Lakota East High School. He is currently in his third year of college, spending all three seasons with the Buckeyes.
Siereveld was a four-star recruit, and opted to come to a school where he knew he would have to fight to find any playing time. Since Siereveld arrived on campus, he’s been a stud, earning reps and developing into a key lineman.
Siereveld redshirted in his true freshman season, but by year two, he was ready to contribute.
Siereveld played an important role on the offensive line. While he wasn’t a full-time starter, he played in all 16 games and started six games across multiple positions for the Buckeyes as they went on to win the national championship.
He was a key piece to an offense that ranked 7th in TFLs allowed last year (3.75) and 10th in fewest sacks per game (1.0)
During the offseason, Siereveld competed to find a starting job, taking reps at both guard and tackle. He also named a team captain for this season, showing the amount of respect he has earned in the locker room.
Siereveld was named a starting tackle early, but it was unclear which side he would play. Eventually, he would be named the left tackle, with Phillip Daniels being named the right tackle.
Keeping Sayin’s pocket clean was a crucial element to beating teams like Texas and Washington this season, and Siereveld has been the main contributor there.
Siereveld has already earned one accolade for his fantastic play this season, being named the offensive player of the game during Ohio State’s 37-9 win over Ohio.
Hopefully Siereveld will continue his impressive start to year three this weekend as the Buckeyes take on Minnesota, and Siereveld tries to keep Sayin clean.