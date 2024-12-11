Ohio State Buckeyes' 2025 Football Schedule Officially Released
The Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for their College Football Playoff matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers on December 21. After a rough end to the regular season, Ohio State will look to get back on track and make a run at their ultimate goal for the season.
Despite all of the negativity following the loss to the Michigan Wolverines, the Buckeyes still have a legitimate chance to win the national championship if they can get hot.
While all eyes are on the upcoming game against Tennessee, Ohio State has officially released its 2025 football schedule.
Jerry Emig, Ohio State's Associate AD for Communications, posted the 2025 schedule on X.
In a massive season-opening matchup, the Buckeyes will face off against the Texas Longhorns on August 30. They will then play a stretch of what should be easy win games.
On November 1, they will take on Penn State. The final big game of the year will be a home matchup against Michigan.
Here is the original post from Emig:
At this point in time, the schedule looks very favorable for Ohio State. They will play just three games against projected top contenders in 2025.
There are some games on the schedule that should be wins, but won't be easy. Heading on the road to face off against Washington will be a tough test, as will the road gainst against Wisconsin.
All of that being said, the 2025 season is already shaping up well for the Buckeyes.
Hopefully, they are able to go on a nice College Football Playoff run and win a championship this season. Regardless of the outcome of this season, Ohio State now knows its schedule for 2025 and it's one that they should be very excited about.