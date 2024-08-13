Ohio State Buckeyes Biggest Threat in Big Ten Besides Oregon, Revealed
The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the top National Championship contenders in the nation heading into the 2024 college football season.
On paper, they appear to be the most talented team in the country. If they play up to their full potential, they should have a good shot at bringing another title home to Columbus.
Looking ahead at the upcoming season, the Big Ten has another huge contender. The Oregon Ducks are expected to be a very good football team. They are without a doubt Ohio State's biggest threat in the conference.
However, there is another team that has come up as a potential threat.
Joel Klatt, a college football analyst, believes that the Buckeyes' arch-rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, are the next biggest threat in 2024.
“That’s why Michigan is the biggest threat to those top two. It doesn’t matter who is left because they believe they’re the biggest threat. They believe they’re the kings of the hill. They believe the conference goes through them."
Of course, Michigan has been going through a lot of drama this offseason. They could even be facing some kind of a postseason ban and head coach Sherrone Moore is under fire as well.
Despite all of the drama, Ohio State has to take care of business against Michigan. They have lost the last three meetings between the two teams. That has to change this season for the Buckeyes.
Ryan Day and company are facing a lot of pressure with the high expectations that have been set for Ohio State. The team has to focus each and every week and play their best. No game can be taken for granted.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the 2024 season unfolds.
If the Buckeyes play up to their potential, focus on each game, and let their talent do all the talking, they should win at a very high level. Both Oregon and Michigan are going to be threats, but Ohio State does look to have the better team on paper.
Hopefully, they're able to showcase that on paper potential on the field.