Ohio State WR Drops Massive Declaration on Ryan Day

An Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver has revealed a massive take on head coach Ryan Day.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day tries to get the attention of his players on the field during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Heading into the College Football Playoff, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day may very well have been coaching for his job.

Ohio State actually underperformed during the regular season, finishing 10-2 and ending things with a brutal defeat at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines, representing the Buckeyes' fourth straight loss to their archrivals.

However, Ohio State has quickly turned things around with dominant victories over the Tennessee Volunteers and Oregon Ducks to set up a Cotton Bowl matchup with the Texas Longhorns, putting the Buckeyes one win away from the National Championship Game.

Now, the tide on Day has flipped, and Ohio State wide receiver Brandon Inniss has dropped a massive declaration on his coach.

“Coach Day is the best coach in the nation,” Inniss said, via Eleven Warriors. “We come in here and see the work he puts in. He’s here all day, every day. To have a guy like that, you want to play for him. Coach Day is like no other coach I’ve had in my life. I appreciate him for the opportunity for me to come here.”

Day has gone 68-10 as Buckeyes head coach, which marks the best active winning percentage in the country.

But it has been Day's inability to consistently win big games—especially against Michigan—that have had some calling for his job.

At this point, though, all of the chatter about Day potentially getting fired should probably cease, as it's looking more and more like Ohio State may win its first national championship in a decade.

