Ohio State Buckeyes Star Earns Startling Ranking
The Ohio State Buckeyes just won their first national championship in a decade, and while their offense was terrific, it was primarily their defense that led the way.
Ohio State boasted probably the most talented group of defenders in the country this past season, and many of them will be making the jump to the NFL.
One player who will be back for 2025, however, is safety Caleb Downs.
Downs transferred over from Alabama after 2023 and was surrounded by massive hype heading into his first year with the Buckeyes. Many were calling him the best safety in the country.
The sophomore actually didn't jump off the page for Ohio State in 2024, finishing with 49 tackles, eight tackles for loss and a couple of interceptions. Decent numbers, but nothing special.
However, Downs' impact was clearly significant, as he finished ranked 10th in Pro Football Focus' top 101 players from the 2024 college football season.
"Downs improved upon his incredible freshman year at Alabama and led Ohio State’s defense on its national championship run," PFF wrote. "His 88.9 overall grade ranked ninth among qualified safeties, and he was one of just two among that group with 85.0-plus grades in run defense and coverage. Downs enters 2025 as the best defensive player in college football."
There really weren't many times where Downs appeared to be making major impact plays throughout the year. You saw it from players like Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau and Cody Simon. Heck, throw Lathan Ransom in there, too. But Downs was actually pretty quiet.
More appropriately, he was busy being a quiet assassin.
Obviously, Downs' debut campaign with the Buckeyes was more impactful than many assumed.