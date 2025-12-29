What Ryan Day's control of Ohio State's offense will mean for College Football Playoffs

We have finally entered game week as the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to face off with the Miami Hurricanes on New Year's Eve night in round two of the College Football Playoff. It also marks the third straight season that the Buckeyes are heading to Dallas to be a part of the Cotton Bowl so the trip should be very familiar with some.

There has been many questions surrounding Ohio State's play calling ever since the loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship game. With Brian Hartline heading to the University of South Florida to take their head coach position, the questions are more than warranted.

The Buckeyes had quite a few offensive struggles come out in the final game. Many have been wondering if Hartline was mentally checked out after taking the USF job, and rightfully so. The offense simply did not look like what it did just a week prior against Michigan. You do have to give some credit to the Hoosiers defense, but the playcalling was highly questionable.

Well, Ohio State fans can relax a little bit with a peace of mind heading into Wednesday night. Head coach Ryan Day has officially announced that he is taking over the offensive playcalling leaving no doubt about who will be the one in charge.

What does Ryan Day's control mean for Buckeyes in CFP?

Despite Day taking over the play calling, Hartline will still be very much involved with getting the receivers ready. But he will be up in the press box for the game itself as he admitted himself that he was a distraction in the Big Ten Championship.

Day's experience calling offensive plays goes all the way back to the Urban Meyer era. You can not forget when Day was Meyer's offensive coordinatior for seven years prior to becoming head coach. In fact, Meyer himself continues to give Day a ton of credit to this day calling him an elite play caller.

Urban Meyer on Ryan Day calling the plays during the CFP:



“Ryan Day’s an elite play caller. There will be no drop off, he’s knee-deep in the offense. I think he made the right decision here.” pic.twitter.com/VlCyr0dbRg — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) December 22, 2025

"Everybody will be involved with the play calling. But ultimately it will be my decision what calls go into the game," Day said about taking over the headset. He is making the right choice as the Buckeyes offense has very high success with him at the helm. According to Ohio State sideline reporter Tyler Danburg, they lead the FBS in scoring offense (41.8), and total offense (501.1). While also leading in yards per carry (5.4) and being ranked 3rd in yards per pass (9.4).

The last time Day was calling plays in the playoffs was on New Year's Eve 2022 when the Buckeyes put up 41 points on the one-seeded Georgia Bulldogs. It should have been a signature win for the team but unfortunately resulted in a heartbreaking loss as the clock struck midnight.

His hands will be nearly just as full this time around too going up against a stingy Hurricanes defense who allowed just three points and forced three turnovers in round one. But with the elite wide receivers, splash of Bo Jackson, and the play calling, it should be more than enough to overpower Miami's defense.