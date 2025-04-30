Ohio State Buckeyes Make Coaching Change Following Investigation
It's being reported that Ohio State is letting go of a football staffer after an investigation that has been ongoing since December of 2024.
Ohio State has fired defensive quality control coach Joe Lyberger, according to Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch. A termination letter, issued on April 23, obtained through a public records request, confirmed the firing.
Lyberger has been a staffer for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes for the past four seasons and he specifically worked with OSU's linebackers. He was placed on administrative leave in December as he was being investigated by Ohio State's Office of Institutional Equity. That office is now known as the Civil Rights Compliance Office.
Either way, according to the report, Lyberger was found to be in violation of the office's policy against non-discrimination, harassment and sexual misconduct.
Ohio State has not commented on the matter, but Lyberger's attorney, Sam Shamansky, relayed that there were allegations of Lyberger stalking a female staff member. He also allegedly spit into a bottle, though Shamansky denies those allegations on behalf of his client.
“It was the most pathetic sham I’ve ever seen,” Shamansky said in a statement regarding the investigation. “The hearing examiner should have been the prosecutor. It was an absolute embarrassment from a legal perspective in my opinion.”
Lyberger has been away from the team since his leave started on December 27, 2024, which means he wasn't there for Ohio State's College Football Playoff run in the Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl and National Championship game. He also wasn't with the team this spring, missing all 15 practices.
He's not eligible to be rehired by Ohio State in the future.