Ohio State Coach Jake Diebler Ready to 'Turn The Page' After Chris Holtmann Firing
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jake Diebler met with the media Monday and helped preview the upcoming season following an eventful past few months.
Diebler took over for former coach Chris Holtmann (now at DePaul), who was fired last season after the Buckeyes had a 14-11 record at the time of the decision. Now headed into his first full season at the helm, Diebler is ready to move forward into a new era.
"We have to turn the page and be a completely different program," Diebler said, per Eleven Warriors. " ... I've been fortunate to work with and for some high-level coaches. ... Having worked at every level in-between in my career, I believe is really valuable. ... I believe it gives me really good perspective."
The Buckeyes found themselves on the NCAA Tournament bubble at the end of the 2023-24 regular season, but Diebler, then under the interim tag, was a driving factor that got Ohio State to that point in the first place. He took over for Holtmann, who was fired one day after the Buckeyes lost 62-54 to Wisconsin. Diebler led Ohio State to a 73-69 win over then-No. 2 Purdue four days later.
Ohio State ended the season with an 8-3 record under Diebler after parting ways with Holtmann, The Buckeyes nearly beat Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals and but had to settle for a quarterfinals loss to Georgia in the NIT instead of an impressive late-season run to March Madness.
Ohio State will begin its regular season in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 4 against the Texas Longhorns as part of the Hall of Fame Series.