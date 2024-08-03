Ohio State Buckeyes Coach Makes Bold Claim On Defense For 2024
The Ohio State Buckeyes boast arguably the nation's most talented roster heading into 2024, and much of that has to do with their dynamic defense.
Ohio State is returning numerous defensive players that chose to forego the NFL Draft last season, highlighted by Tyleik Williams, Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau.
All three players are projected to be early-round draft picks in 2025 and almost certainly would have flown off the board fairly quickly had they entered the draft this past spring.
Taking the Buckeyes' talent and experience into consideration, it's no surprise that many feel Ohio State will lay claim to one of the country's most dominant defenses this year, and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles can already see the potential brewing.
"There's no limits to how good we can be," Knowles said, via Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. "We can do anything. Last year in Year 2, we moved into what I would say would be considered a top-five defense. Not in all categories, but in a significant number of categories. That's what we say means to be a Silver Bullet defense, to be a top-five defense. Ultimately, you'd like to be top five in every single category. That's not impossible. It's really not.
Ohio State allowed just 259.9 yards per game last season, which ranked third in the nation. It also surrendered a mere 11 points per game, which was good for second.
It's no wonder why the Buckeyes went 11-2 in 2023 and have even higher expectations heading into the coming season.
It certainly won't be an easy road for Ohio State, as it plays in a loaded Big Ten conference that is now welcoming former Pac-12 heavyweights such as Oregon and Washington this year.
But if the Buckeyes play up to their potential, especially on the defensive side of the ball, it will be difficult to stop them.
Ohio State will open its season when it hosts Akron on Aug. 31.