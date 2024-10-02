Ohio State Buckeyes Coach Offers Bold Claim On Iowa Defense
The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday in what will feature their biggest challenge to date this season, and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly understands the difficulties his team may be about to encounter.
While speaking to reporters in the lead-up to the game, Kelly credited the Iowa defense and made a rather bold claim on the unit.
"I think they are fundamentally sound and they're really well coached," Kelly said, via WSYX ABC 6. "It'll be the best coached defense, I think, that we'll face all season long, and that's the challenge of going against them."
The Hawkeyes are certainly known for their defense. Last year, they had the seventh-ranked defense in the nation. They haven't been quite as good in 2024, currently ranking 18th, but there is no question that Iowa is loaded with talent on that side of the ball.
Of course, Ohio State represents a major obstacle in its own right.
The Buckeyes boast one of the most explosive offenses in the nation, thanks much in part to a dynamic receiving corps that features Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate.
Not only that, but Ohio State has a rather lethal two-pronged rushing attack comprised of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, and Will Howard has done a fine job over his first four games as the Buckeyes' quarterback.
Ohio State is 4-0 heading into the matchup with Iowa and is heavily favored, but the Buckeyes still need to be careful against their Big Ten rival.