Ohio State Buckeyes Star Defender Is Ready for Oregon
The Ohio State Buckeyes are heading into the toughest matchup of their season thus far. Ryan Day and company will be tasked with the difficult job of beating the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl.
Of course, both teams are top-tier national championship contenders. In fact, many believe that they are the two best teams in the country. However, only one of them will be able to move on.
Earlier this season, Ohio State suffered a heartbreaking 32-31 loss to Oregon. They came up just short on the final drive of the game that almost gave them a chance to attempt a game-winning field goal.
That loss has stuck with the Buckeyes throughout the rest of the year. Now, they're ready to pursue revenge.
Heading into this week's game, Ohio State knows that their defense will need to play at a high level in order to win. They have to figure out a way to slow down Dillon Gabriel and the Ducks' high-profile offense.
Cody Simon, one of the Buckeyes' star defenders, spoke out with a message before the game. He is ready to play Oregon and is looking to help lead his team to a massive win.
"It's truly an honor," Simon said. "I didn't get to play in the last one (when Ohio State played Utah in the Rose Bowl), so for me, I want to take in the moment but also be ready to do my job and do everything we need to do to get a win. But obviously, I understand the importance of this game and the history around it. It's great to be out here."
As one of the main leaders for Ohio State, Simon has put together a strong season. He has racked up 86 total tackles to go along with five sacks, a forced fumble, and six defended passes. The Buckeyes will need more of that in this matchup.
Offensively, Ohio State needs Will Howard to take care of the football. They can't afford turnovers in this game.
If the defense plays up to its full potential and the offense can take care of the ball and the playmakers do what they're capable of doing, the Buckeyes will have a very strong chance of coming out on top.
Only time will tell, but Ohio State has a great opportunity ahead of them. Beating the Ducks will be their most difficult task throughout the rest of the playoffs. There are other talented teams ahead, but Oregon has been the best team in the nation.
Hopefully, the Buckeyes can start strong and jump out to an early lead. Simon and the defense will need to keep the Ducks in check, limit the big play, and force a turnover or two.