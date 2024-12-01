Ohio State Buckeyes Could Emerge as Arch Manning Transfer Destination
The Ohio State Buckeyes are still fresh off of their embarrassing loss to the Michigan Wolverines. However, they are still very much alive when it comes to the College Football Playoff and potentially pursuing a national championship.
Looking farther down the road, Ohio State is likely already looking ahead to the future as well.
While their focus remains completely on winning a championship this season, they also want to make sure they remain a top contender year in and year out.
Will Howard is set to graduate following the 2024 season. Julian Sayin and Devin Brown appear ready to battle for the starting quarterback job in 2025, but could the Buckeyes look to get aggressive and be a potential destination for current Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning if he decides to transfer?
There is a very real world where Quinn Ewers would decide to return for one more college season and that Manning would consider leaving Texas. If that happens, Ohio State could emerge as a potential landing spot for him.
Over the last couple of years, the Buckeyes have shown no shyness when it comes to spending big in the NIL market. They're also a top national championship contender nearly every single year.
Having a combination of those two things would make them an extremely interesting transfer destination for Manning. They may not be the "front-runner" and they may not have interest in him at all with Sayin already on the roster, but Manning could be the superstar quarterback that powers them to a title.
Ohio State is looking to win. They don't play favorites and they don't pass on opportunities to improve.
Bringing in a superstar caliber quarterback like Manning would be a move they would likely have interest in regardless who is already in the program. Adding him would give the Buckeyes the kind of quarterback talent that they had with C.J. Stroud.
Granted, there is no guarantee that Manning will end up transferring. The Longhorns might end up sticking with Manning regardless of what Ewers chooses to do. Or, Ewers could leave for the NFL or transfer himself.
But, on the chance that Texas were to put Manning in a situation where he would consider transferring, it's not an impossible thought that Ohio State could get involved and try to land him.