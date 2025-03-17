Ohio State Buckeyes Decline Invitation To Postseason Tournament
A disappointing season is officially over for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
On Sunday, Ohio State was not selected as an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes lost seven of 11 games to end the season, including being eliminated by Iowa in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday.
The final stretch of the season cost the Buckeyes a chance at the big dance but the team has decided to forgo the option of the postseason all together.
On Monday, it was announced that Ohio State declined its invitation to the College Basketball Crown tournament. Ohio State officially ends the season with a record of 17-15 and out of the NCAA Tournament for the third-consecutive year.
Ohio State finished as one of the Big Ten's top two teams in NET rankings this season who were not picked for the NCAA Tournament. This means that Ohio State must compete in the Crown tournament if they chose to take part in any postseason event. The field of 16 teams was shared on Monday and the Buckeyes were not listed, meaning that the team declined the option to participate.
Former Ohio State head coaches Thad Matta (Butler) and Chris Holtmann (DePaul) will both participate in the event.
Ohio State began the season with a win over Texas that springboarded a 5-1 start. The Buckeyes ended the season with a record of 9-11 in conference play and went out quickly in the BIg Ten Tournament.
First-year head coach Jake Diebler will now have to navigate the offseason, including the transfer portal, carefully as he looks to build a team that can get Ohio State back in the NCAA Tournament next season.