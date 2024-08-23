Ohio State Buckeyes Defensive Star Preparing for Potential Offensive Role
When the Ohio State Buckeyes landed star safety Caleb Downs in his transfer away from the Alabama Crimson Tide, they added one of the best defensive playmakers in the nation.
Downs is going to have a massive season and will wreak havoc on opposing offenses.
However, could he do more than simply be one of the best safeties in the country? Is it possible that Ohio State fans might actually see him worked into the offense a bit as well?
Earlier this year, head coach Ryan Day suggested an idea that Downs could play some running back. Down was very vocal about his interest in doing just that.
“I feel like I’m an elite player with the ball in my hands. I would never not believe in myself to do something. So I definitely believe that’s on the table.”
During his high school career, Downs ran some wildcat formations at the quarterback position. He rushed for 334 yards and threw for 370 in his senior year. Downs is more than capable of being an offensive weapon.
That experience of playing offense in high school is something that Downs believes has prepared him for any kind of offensive role with the Buckeyes.
“I know it would be accelerated because it’s college and everybody’s better. But I have an idea about it because in high school, I played a lot of plays. I know what it would take.”
Downs did limit the speculation about him playing within the offense. He doesn't anticipate being something that fans should expect to see on a regular basis.
“I wouldn’t say every play or anything. If I played on offense, it would be max, 10 snaps a game.”
Of course, the Buckeyes are stacked in the backfield. Both TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins will lead that unit. However, having Downs take a few touches here and there could take some wear and tear off of the star duo.
While we won't know if this is actually going to happen until we see it on the field, Downs playing some offensive snaps certainly seems like a possibility.
Seeing Downs in the backfield would add a new wrinkle to the offense for Day. He likes tinkering with new ideas and plays and it would not be shocking to see them utilize the star safey some throughout the year.