Ohio State Buckeyes QB Could Transfer to Major Big Ten Rival
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to lose a couple of quaterbacks this offseason to the NCAA transfer portal. One of those quarterback who will be transferring away from the program is Devin Brown.
Brown has shown flashes of potential, but simply has not been able to carve out consistent playing time. He is looking to find a team where he can head into the season as the clear-cut starter.
Throughout his three years with Ohio State, Brown ended up completing 55.3 percent of his pass attempts for 325 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He also picked up 37 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Who could end up landing Brown? There is a nightmare scenario for the Buckeyes.
Wynston Wilcox of FanSided has suggested that Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers could be a potential landing spot. That would be one place that Ohio State would absolutely hate to see him go.
"There’s a budding rivalry between Day and Curt Cignetti after the first meeting between the coaches in Big Ten play this season. If Cignetti turned to the portal to replace Kurtis Rourke and went after Devin Brown as the replacement, Day would have to be kicking himself. And if Cignetti wins the game, Day might not even make it to his sixth appearance in The Game as a head coach. It wouldn’t necessarily be an ideal landing spot for Brown. But it could certainly be exciting when the two match up."
Indiana looks like a team that could build into a legitimate championship contender in the future. They already made the College Football Playoff this season.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, the Hoosiers will need to replace Kurtis Rourke. He is graduating and Brown would be a perfect target to give Indiana a legitimate starter.
There will be quite a few other teams looking for quarterback help in the portal as well. While the Hoosiers are a definite team to watch, there is no report about them having interest yet.
At this point in time, this is simply a suggestion that makes sense.
Only time will tell, but this would be a bad situation for the Buckeyes. Hopefully, Brown finds a good landing spot that doesn't happen to be in the Big Ten.