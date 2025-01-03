Ohio State Buckeyes Incoming 5-Star DB Receives Massive NFL Comparison
The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to have a new star freshman cornerback on the roster for the 2025 college football season. Devin Sanchez will be a huge part of the incoming recruiting class and he projects to have star talent and NFL potential.
Hailing from North Shore in Houston, Texas, Sanchez was the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the entire 2025 recruiting class. He was also ranked No. 5 in the nation and No. 2 in the state of Texas.
Being able to land Sanchez was a massive get for Ryan Day and company.
What kind of player is Ohio State getting in Sanchez?
Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports has provided a massive NFL comparison for Sanchez. He believes that Sanchez is a similar player to New England Patriots' star cornerback Christian Gonzalez.
Needless to say, that is one of the best comparisons that a young cornerback could get. Gonzalez is arguably the biggest up-and-coming star at the cornerback position in the NFL.
At this point in time, the Buckeyes are in a great place to contend once again in 2025 for a national championship. They have a lot of talent coming in the recruiting class and they have a lot of talented players left over from this year's team as well. Ohio State also has landed a few key transfer portal commitments.
Sanchez will be able to come in and be an instant impact player for the Buckeyes. He will help improve the secondary alongside of star safety Caleb Downs.
If Sanchez is able to reach his full potential, he will be playing on Sunday's in a few years. He could also end up being one of the top cornerbacks in the nation for Ohio State.
Day has had a lot of success in recruiting over the years. He has landed top prospect after top prospect for the Buckeyes.
While he has brought in a lot of talented players, including rising elite superstar Jeremiah Smith, Sanchez could end up being one of his best. That is how much potential Sanchez brings to the field.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what kind of role Sanchez can carve out for himself next season. He could very well end up being an instant starter.