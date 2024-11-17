Ohio State Buckeyes Star Connected to Denver Broncos
The Ohio State Buckeyes are loaded with star power this season. That is a big part of the reason that many believe they could end up winning the national championship.
One of their main stars could have left for the NFL last season, but opted to come back for one more year. Of course, that star is wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
Egbuka has been a key piece of the Ohio State offense this season. Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft, many expect him to end up being a first-round pick.
With that being said, the question ends up becoming, where will the star wideout end up going?
Pro Football Network has released a new mock draft. In that mock draft, they have Egbuka ending up being drafted with the No. 19 overall pick by the Denver Broncos.
"Emeka Egbuka started the year vying for my WR1 spot, and while he hasn’t really done anything to make me think he won’t be successful in the NFL, he hasn’t stood out as much as a few of the guys I had going before him. With Courtland Sutton locked in for at least another year, the team is in need of a credible receiving threat alongside him or to replace him when his contract voids in 2026. While Egbuka doesn’t fit the profile of the Bronco’s current receivers, who are all 6’3” or taller (aside from Marvin Mims), his athleticism and general playmaking ability make him an enticing enough prospect to go against current trends."
So far this season with the Buckeyes, Egbuka has caught 49 passes for 612 yards and eight touchdowns. He has shown off legitimate star potential.
Landing with the Broncos would be a good place for him. Being able to play alongside and grow with Bo Nix would give him a great opportunity for the future.
All of that being said, there is still time left for Egbuka to work his way up higher in the draft. However, if he's available when Denver is on the clock, he would be a very solid fit and would help take the Broncos' offense to the next level.