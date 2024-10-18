Ohio State Buckeyes Star Linked To Pittsburgh Steelers
The Ohio State Buckeyes will almost surely place multiple players in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but perhaps their top prospect going into next April is wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
Egbuka has established himself as one of the most explosive weapons in the country and has already logged 40 catches for 526 yards and six touchdowns through the first six games of 2024.
For comparison's sake, Egbuka totaled 41 grabs for 515 yards and four scores in 10 games all of last year.
There are plenty of NFL teams in need of a top-flight wide receiver, so it should come as no surprise that Egbuka's name has already been linked to a bunch of clubs.
Most recently, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine named Egbuka a perfect fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"The Steelers really need a second option who can take pressure off George Pickens and take the passing game to the next level," Ballentine wrote. "Finding that player in free agency or through the trade market could be costly. Drafting a long-term answer could be the best route."
Ballentine feels that Egbuka could be the answer.
The 22-year-old arrived at Ohio State in 2021 and had a very limited role at first, registering just nine catches for 191 yards during his freshman campaign.
Then, the following year, Egbuka broke out, hauling in 74 receptions for 1,151 yards and 10 scores.
Egbuka is on pace to record very similar numbers this season, which would unquestionably make him one of the top wide outs available in this upcoming draft class.