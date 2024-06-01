Ohio State Entering Championship-or-Bust Season? Insider Weighs In
As one of the premier programs in college football, the Ohio State Buckeyes enter nearly every season with National Championship expectations. Earning a double-digit win season or non-CFP New Year's Six berth just won't cut it if there's not a chance to compete for a ring.
But will the 2024 campaign have some added pressure? One analyst seems to think so.
In a recent appearance on The Herd, Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman said that he thinks this season is "championship or bust" for the Buckeyes.
“I hate to say it like this but I feel like it is national championship or bust for them,” Feldman said. “You know people forget they came within a field goal of probably winning the national title (when playing the CFP semifinal against Georgia). I mean they were up by double digits. played great and played like what he’s doing in the NFL. And then Marvin Harrison Jr. gets knocked out of the game."
The one thorn in the side of OSU during the Ryan Day era has been the Michigan Wolverines, who used a third straight win over the Buckeyes this past November as a springboard to a win in the National Championship over Washington. Instead of competing for Big Ten title and a potential berth in the College Football Playoff, Ohio State found itself out of the running for both after that crushing loss.
However, with coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple big-name stars now gone, the Wolverines are an uncertainty entering next season under first-year head coach Sheronne Moore.
The Buckeyes already have arguably the top transfer class in the country headed into next season, which includes seven players. Safety Caleb Downs (Alabama) and running back Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss) are the stars, but Ohio State also added quarterback Will Howard (Kansas State), tight end Will Kacmarek (Ohio), quarterback Julian Sayin (Alabama) and center Seth McLaughlin (Alabama).
If the Buckeyes can truly capitalize on this newly-acquired talent, there's no reason they shouldn't at least be in serious contention to win it all next year.