Ohio State Ex Marvin Harrison Jr. Being Sued For Breach Of Contract
Even before he was drafted, former Ohio State Buckeyes wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. was setting himself apart from the other soon-to-be NFL rookies.
Not on the field, but on paper.
Harrison still has not signed his NFLPA licensing deal, which means his new No. 18 Arizona Cardinals jersey is not available to be sold, and his likeness cannot be used in NFL-licensed properties such as the Madden video game.
Harrison has also claimed not to have an agreement in place with Fanatics. And per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Fanatics has filed a lawsuit against Harrison in New York state court.
The lawsuit claims that Harrison and Fanatics have had a signed autograph agreement in place since May 2023. Since Harrison has not signed his NFLPA licensing deal, Fanatics cannot sell his Cardinals jersey, and it's reported that part of Harrison's refusal to sign the deal is in an effort to rework his Fanatics deal.
It's unknown if Fanatics is asking for financial restitution or if they want to force Harrison to comply with the alleged agreement. But if the reports of him using the NFLPA agreement as leverage against Fanatics, then it would imply there is an agreement in place.
Because of his lack of an NFLPA licensing deal, Harrison has also declined an invitation to the 2024 NFLPA Rooke Premier event in Los Angeles.
While he was originally on the invite list, he did not appear on the list of expected attendees.