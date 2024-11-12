Ohio State Fans Are Livid For a Very Valid Reason
The Ohio State Buckeyes improved to 8-1 with their dominant win over the Purdue Boilermakers this past Saturday, and after winning three straight games, their Week 7 loss to the Oregon Ducks is starting to become more and more of a distant memory.
Well, Ohio State fans haven't forgotten about it entirely, but the hope is that the Buckeyes will exact some revenge in a potential Big Ten title game meeting.
But anyway, Ohio State fans are livid for another reason right now, and they have every right to be considerably peeved.
And what are they upset about? That the Buckeyes will end their regular season playing six consecutive noon games.
Ohio State has three contests remaining on its schedule. It will head on the road to face the Northwestern Wildcats this weekend before returning home for matchups with the Indiana Hoosiers (that should be a doozy) and the archrival Michigan Wolverines.
All of those games will start at 12:00 pm ET. The last time the Buckeyes didn't play at noon was when they lost to Oregon (sorry to bring it up again) back on Oct. 12. And the worst part is that game was played out west.
That means Ohio State will have only played one night game in Columbus this season, which came all the way back in Week 2 when the Buckeyes faced Western Michigan, of all teams.
From a business standpoint, I understand why Fox is constantly putting Ohio State in the noon slot. As Eleven Warriors pointed out, Fox wants to dominate the noon slot of college football.
But what about the fans?
You can't sit there with a straight face and tell me that playing at a time when people are typically in the middle of Sunday brunch carries the same atmosphere as playing under the lights.
I mean, seriously; what gives?
How in the world are we being subjected to the Buckeyes facing the undefeated Hoosiers at noon? You couldn't at least schedule the game for 3:30?
Ohio State is one of the most exciting teams and most prestigious schools in the country. It should be getting primetime slots. It shouldn't be constantly playing shortly after people wake up.
I get playing Purdue at 12:00. The Boilermakers stink. We all knew that game was going to be a blowout. I understand facing Northwestern at that time, too.
But Indiana? Michigan? The Buckeyes are getting a chance to snap their three-game losing streak to the Wolverines, and it will be taking place at a time when kids will also be playing rec basketball games.
Ohio State fans are tired of it, and I can't blame them one bit.