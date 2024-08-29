Ohio State Buckeyes Fans Will Love This Massive Jeremiah Smith Prediction
The Ohio State Buckeyes always seem to manage to have great wide receivers, and freshman Jeremiah Smith appears to be next in line.
There is massive hype surrounding Smith heading into 2024, with some going as far to label him one of the best receiver prospects ever.
Now, Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer has added even more fuel to the fire.
In a piece where Kramer rattled off eight hot takes heading into the season, he listed Smith quickly turning into the most exciting player in the country as one of them.
"As of now, Jeremiah Smith has yet to play in a single college football game," wrote Kramer. "Regardless, the true freshman will become one of the most interesting, talented and watched players in the sport in less than a month."
But will Smith get enough looks from Ohio State to truly establish himself as one of the most electrifying players in the nation right off the bat?
It remains to be seen.
History isn't exactly on his side, as it's rare that freshman wide outs make a huge impact. For example, Marvin Harrison Jr. logged just 11 catches for 139 yards and three touchdowns during his debut campaign in Columbus. Chris Olave registered 12 grabs for 197 yards and three scores. Heck, Michael Thomas? Three receptions for 22 yards.
Of course, Smith could be the exception to the rule. He is genuinely a can't-miss prospect, and he could very well break the mold for the Buckeyes.
We'll see how much action Smith gets on Saturday when Ohio State hosts Akron in its season opener.