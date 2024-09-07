Ohio State Fans Are Loving What's Happening To Michigan
The Ohio State Buckeyes don't play until later this evening, but they're already experiencing a huge win this afternoon.
Why are the experiencing a win? That win is coming due to the absolute domination that the Texas Longhorns are showing against the Michigan Wolverines.
Anytime Michigan gets beat, Ohio State wins. The rivalry between the two Big Ten teams runs deep. Fans are absolutely loving what is happening to the Wolverines this afternoon.
At the time of this writing, Texas is beating the brakes off of Michigan by a score of 31-6. All game long, the Wolverines have had zero answer for the onslaught that the Longhorns have brought to them.
In what was the most anticipated matchup of the weeked, Michigan hasn't looked like they belong at all.
While Sherrone Moore and company will still have an opportunity to rebound from the loss, the Wolverines are in trouble. Getting dominated like this against a fellow national championship contender could come into play during the College Football Playoff selection.
Looking ahead to later in the season, the Buckeyes will take on Michigan on November 30th. There's a chance that Ohio State could eliminate the Wolverines from the playoffs with a win. They would also snap a three-game losing streak against Michigan if they win this year.
All of that being said, it's always a good day when the Wolverines lose and that is exactly what's happening today.
Fans await the Buckeyes' kickoff tonight against Western Michigan, but this afternoon provided a lot of great entertainment and happiness watching Michigan get beat down by Texas.