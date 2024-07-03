Ohio State Buckeyes Fans Shockingly Named Least Passionate
The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the most popular college football teams in the country, and for good reason.
They contend for championships every year. They have won eight national titles. They have placed countless star players in the NFL.
As a result, Ohio State fans are widespread. But are the Buckeyes faithful a truly rabid group?
Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports doesn't think so.
In a rather odd list in which Fornelli ranked the top 10 least passionate fan bases in college football, he placed Ohio State fans at the top.
My question is, how does one even assign these rankings? Is there some type of scientific formula to rank the "passion" of sports fans?
Of course, Michigan fans will be happy. Not only do they get to use these rankings as a means to poke fan at Buckeyes fans, but Wolverines fans themselves did not even make the list.
Fornelli named other vastly popular schools, too. Alabama? LSU? Penn State? Again, I'm not so sure what type of methodology Fornelli used to conduct these rankings, but those all seem like pretty passionate fan bases to me.
Perhaps fans of many of the big-name schools are just spoiled from winning all the time? Is that how this list was concocted?
Regardless, Fornelli's rankings have at least generated some fun, interesting discussion in the downtime that we have heading into the 2024 season.
Ohio State is projected to be one of the best teams in the country and may very well have the best roster in the nation, so maybe Buckeyes fans will be able to celebrate with a ninth national title.
I guess the fans just need to make sure they celebrate passionately enough.